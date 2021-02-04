J'hand Police attack case: Suspected Maoist sympathiser held by NIA

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the 2019 killing of four Jharkhand Police personnel, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it arrested Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, who is believed to have close nexus with the banned CPI-Maoist.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency arrested Singh, a resident of Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The NIA had registered a case in June last year. The case pertains to the attack on the police patrolling party by Maoists on November 22, 2019 at Lukaiya More in Latehar, which left four police personnel dead while the insurgents fled with their arms and ammunition.

The Jharkhand Police had registered a case and filed a charge sheet against six accused.

The NIA official said that after taking over the probe, the agency had conducted searches at several places in the districts of Latehar, Loherdagga and Palamu.

"During one of the searches at the premises of Singh, unaccounted money amounting to Rs 2.64 crore was recovered. And it was also revealed that a day before the incident Singh had met Ravindra Ganjhu, Regional Committee Member of CPI-Maoist at Bearjanga forest, and had provided him money for the attack," the official claimed.

--IANS