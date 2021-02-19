Wreath laying ceremony of SPO killed in Budgam encounter held in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar: The wreath-laying ceremony of Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Altaf, who lost his life in the Budgam encounter today, was performed in Srinagar.

During the ceremony, police personnel paid their tributes to the SPO.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, one police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Earlier on late Thursday night, another encounter started at the Badigam area of Shopian district where three terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. (ANI)