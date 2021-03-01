Weather improves in Kashmir after 6 days

Srinagar: Sun rays filtered out of clouds after six days in the Kashmir Valley on Monday as the MET office forecast dry weather for the next 48 hours till Wednesday.

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 48 hours in J&K and Ladakh with the minimum temperatures likely to drop by a few notches during this period while the maximum temperatures are expected to rise," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 6.2 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 8.4, Kargil minus 11.5 and Drass minus 13.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.3, Katra 9.8, Batote 5.9, Banihal 6.3 and Bhaderwah 4.1 as the minimum temperatures.

--IANS