Two killed in car accident in J&K's Nashri Tunnel

Jammu: Two persons were killed and another injured on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in hit a side gate inside the Nashri Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, police said.

The victims were travelling from Udhampur town to Ramban town in Jammu division when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"The injured person was shifted to a hospital. An FIR has been lodged," police said.

The 9.2-km Nashri Tunnel has reduced the distance between Srinagar and Jammu by nearly 30 km and the travel time by 2 hours. The tunnel bypasses the Patnitop stretch of the road that remains snowbound and slippery during the winter months.

