Train service to resume after 11 months in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) After remaining suspended for 11 months, train service between the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu division will resume on Monday. "After remaining suspended for 11 months due to the pandemic, train services will be resumed partially today between Baramulla and Banihal," an official said.



"A dry run of 137 km was carried out yesterday (Sunday) between Baramulla and Banihal," the official of the Northern Railways said.

The official start the departure time will be 11.25 a.m. from Banihal and 9.10 a.m. from Baramulla.

"In the partial resumption of operations, the service will have two runs daily between Banihal and Baramulla," the official said.

The train service from Banihal in the Jammu division to Baramulla in Kashmir division has 17 stations in between.

—IANS