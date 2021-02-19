Three militants, SPO killed in two different encounters in Kashmir

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed and a police constable injured in two different encounters in the Kashmir valley on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said on a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at village Badigam in south Kashmir district of Shopian in the wee hours of Friday.

An encounter ensued this morning with the first light after security forces were moving towards a particular area in the cordoned off village.

He said so far three unidentified militants were killed and operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered, he added.

He said another CASO was launched at Beerwah in central Kashmir district of Badgam early this morning by the security forces following a specific information about the presence of militants.

However, when the security forces were sealing the area, militants resorted to indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons in which a SPO Mohammad Altaf and Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Manzoor Ahmad was injured.

He said operation was going on when the reports last came in.

—UNI