Terrorist killed, another surrenders as Pulwama encounter gets over (Ld)

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and another terrorist surrendered as encounter at Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district came to an end on Monday evening, officials said.

Army said the terrorist responded to the surrender appeals and was apprehended.

"One terrorist, resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama, absconding since Sept 25, 2020, surrendered to Security Forces," army said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Police said one unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter that started at Noorpora area of Awantipora on Monday evening."

Army said one AK rifle was recovered as the joint operation got over.

