Srinagar-Jammu national highway blocked due to landslide, restoration work underway

Srinagar-Jammu national highway blocked due to landslide, restoration work underway

 The Hawk |  3 March 2021 5:59 AM GMT

Srinagar-Jammu national highway blocked due to landslide, restoration work underway
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Vehicular movement has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to a landslide at Shabanbas Banihal which occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is blocked since 3 am today due to a landslide at Shabanbas Banihal. One oil tanker is stuck at the site and the restoration work is underway," informed the Disaster Management Authority, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh feeble Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

"Under its influence, isolated rainfall and snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4," IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted isolated thunderstorm over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated : 3 March 2021 5:59 AM GMT
Tags:    Srinagar-Jammu national highway   landslide   restoration work   

