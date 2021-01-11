Shallow fog envelopes J&K plains

Jammu: Shallow fog enveloped the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the weather office said the sky would clear as the day advances.

"Weather will clear later today and it is going to remain mainly dry during the next 10 days," an official of the local Meteorological (MET) Department said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.2, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 9.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures today.

Leh town registered minus 16.2, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 27.0 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 9.1, Katra 6.4, Batote 1.6, Bannihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperatures today.

