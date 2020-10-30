Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Security forces seize arms, ammo from militant hideout in J&K

Security forces seize arms, ammo from militant hideout in J&K

 The Hawk |  30 Oct 2020 8:49 AM GMT

Security forces seize arms, ammo from militant hideout in J&K

Jammu: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday and seized arms and ammunition.

Police said that counterinsurgency Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and police launched a search operation in the forest area near Gambhir Mughlan following specific information about the hideout.

"During searches, two automatic AK-47 assault rifles, two AK-47 magazines, 270 AK-47 bullets, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 blanks, 10 detonators and 5-6 kg explosive material was seized.

"Searches in the area are still on," police said.

--IANS

Updated : 30 Oct 2020 8:49 AM GMT
Tags:    Jammu   Kashmir   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X