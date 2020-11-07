Second round of Gupkar Declaration meeting begins in Jammu, protests staged

Jammu: The second round of Gupkar Declaration meeting after Srinagar commenced here on Saturday at the residence of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Meanwhile, several political and non political parties staged a protest against NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

The first meeting in Jammu of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) began at Dr Abdullah's Bathindi residence.

All the members of PAGD will be holding deliberations on various issues, including the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls.

It is worth mentioning here that PAGD has so far held two meetings in the Kashmir region.

The PAGD has also reached Kargil where it got the support of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a group formed by Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Sahib-e-Zaman Trust Kargil, Jamiat-e-Ahli Sunnat, Ahle Sufian Naqshbandi and Students Movement Kargil.

Meanwhile, activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and IkkJutt Jammu staged a protest against the Gupkar Declaration.

Bajrand Dal leader Rakesh Bajrangi here said that their agenda will not be allowed to bear fruits in Jammu and termed them "anti-nationals".

'Article 370 is history now and will be taught only in the history subject," he said adding that the Gupkar Declaration will never be allowed to succeed in its "nefarious designs" in Jammu.

However, strong contingents of police were deployed in the area to stop the protestors from marching towards Bhatindi.

