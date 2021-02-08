RS passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

The bill was introduced by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on February 4 to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The President had promulgated the ordinance to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government had informed in its gazette notification in January.

The ordinance amended Section 13 [Applicability of Article 239A] and Section 88 [Provisions relating to All India Services] of the Act.

The Rajaya Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday.

—ANI