Respite from intense Kashmir cold wave after Jan 31

Srinagar: The cold wave further intensified in the Kashmir Valley on Friday as the mercury dipped to minus 7.7 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

"Weather is likely to remain dry till January 31 after which a spell of light intensity snow and rain is expected on February 3.

"The approaching western disturbance is not strong enough to cause any heavy snowfall so people should not heed rumours about the possibility of a heavy snowfall around February 3," Sonam Lotus, director of J&K and Ladakh meteorological (MET) department said.

The ongoing 40-day long harsh winter period of 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Pahalgam was at minus 12.1 and Gulmarg minus 11.5, Leh town minus 13.4, Kargil minus 19.4 and Drass minus 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city had 6.4, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.1, Bannihal minus 2.4 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

—IANS