Poppy straw recovered, man arrested in J-K

 The Hawk |  24 Jan 2021 9:26 AM GMT

Jammu: A man was arrested on Sunday after 53 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his apple-laden truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, was driving his truck from Kashmir to Punjab when he was stopped for checking by police at Ramkot, leading to the recovery of the contraband substance, a police official said.

Singh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had also arrested two suspected drug peddler during checking at Bhatindi area of Jammu on Saturday evening, the official said.

The two were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to run away, he said, adding they were nabbed after a brief chase.

—IANS

