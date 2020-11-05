Pakistan violates ceasefire in 3 sectors on LoC in Poonch





Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions on Thursday in three sectors of the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said at about 5.30 p.m. on Thursday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.



In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan since January 2020, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in villages situated close to the LoC.

—IANS