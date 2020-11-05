Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Pakistan violates ceasefire in 3 sectors on LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violates ceasefire in 3 sectors on LoC in Poonch

 The Hawk |  5 Nov 2020 1:52 PM GMT

Pakistan violates ceasefire in 3 sectors on LoC in Poonch


Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions on Thursday in three sectors of the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said at about 5.30 p.m. on Thursday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan since January 2020, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in villages situated close to the LoC.

—IANS

Updated : 5 Nov 2020 1:52 PM GMT
Tags:    Pakistan   ceasefire   LoC   Poonch   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X