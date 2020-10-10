Pak bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir foiled by Army

Srinagar: The Army has foiled an attempt by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to smuggle war-like stores into India and seized arms and ammunition on the LoC in Karen Sector, officials said on Saturday.

"The Army noticed 2-3 men sending something in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishanganga river. Troops immediately reached the spot and seized four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds."

The Army said that the area has been cordoned off and search was in progress.

—IANS