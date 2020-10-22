Over 1,500 police personnel killed in terror-related incidents since 1989 in J&K

Jammu: As many as 1,568 police personnel, including one Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), 22 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) have sacrificed their lives for the nation while fighting terrorism and in combat operations since 1989 in various parts of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources here on Thursday told UNI that like other parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir also commemorated National Police Day across all the regions on Wednesday (October 21) and held programmes and events at various police headquarters to pay tributes to the martyrs.

They further said that on 'National Police Day', Jammu and Kashmir Police also remembered the martyred officers and jawans.

Police Commemoration Day has been observed since October 21, 1959, when ten CRPF men lost their lives fighting Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, as per official figures, of the total 1,568 police personnel martyred in various operations in the past 31 years (since 1989), included 508 SPOs, besides officers including one Deputy Inspector General, one Superintendent of Police, 22 DySsP, 26 Inspectors, 37 Sub-Inspectors, 65 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 148 Head Constables, 193 selection grade constables, 537 constables, one N.O and 24 followers.

They said that besides this, 131 VDCs have also made supreme sacrifice for the nation in fighting against terror activities or for the national cause.

An official further added that as per current welfare schemes for police martyrs, immediate relief is provided to the NOKs in case of death of a subscriber for performing last rites by the Police Contributory Welfare Fund.

Sources further added that the Union Ministry of Home Affair had also enhanced the monthly honorarium of Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on their services.

More than 11,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs), who have completed 15 years of service, were eligible of monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000, with a hike of Rs 6,000, similarly, 5,132 SPOs, who have completed 10 years of service, were eligible of Rs 15,000, a hike of Rs 6,000, 4,436 SPOs, get Rs 12,000, a hike of Rs 3,000 and as many as 1,134 SPOs, get Rs 9,000, a hike of Rs 3,000.

The earlier revision was issued and implemented in September 2018.

Pertinently, the SPOs in Jammu and Kashmir assist the state police in various functions, including that of intelligence gathering.

—UNI