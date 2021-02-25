Mehbooba welcomes DGMO level talks between India-Pak

Srinagar: Welcoming Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) level talks between India and Pakistan, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence and bloodshed across the borders and Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba said, " A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K".

She was reacting to reports that DGMO of India and Pakistan held discussions and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC). Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24 and 25 .

—UNI