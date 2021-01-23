Top
Mehbooba alleges minorities being punished, no action against real land mafia

 The Hawk |  23 Jan 2021 7:51 AM GMT

Srinagar: Alleging that every move of the administration is dictated by its communal and hateful politics, former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said while no action was being taken against real land mafia, minorities are being punished in Jammu.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter Mehbooba said " J&K admin is on a relentless witch hunt to punish minorities. In Jammu, Muslim dominated areas are being demolished while the real land mafia has gotten away scot free. Every move of this administration is dictated by its communal & hateful politics".

Updated : 23 Jan 2021 7:51 AM GMT
