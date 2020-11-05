Massive search operations launched in south Kashmir





Srinagar: Over half-a-dozen Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were on Thursday launched in different areas in south Kashmir, official sources said.

They said following a tip-off about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF in Yaripora in Kulgam on Thursday morning. "The area has been completely sealed to foil any attempts by militants to escape," they said, adding house-to-house search were going on in the area.

Security forces were also searching the nearby orchards.

Similar search operations were also launched in other parts of south Kashmir, including Tral, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

Security forces have intensified operations in south Kashmir since the killing of three BJP workers, including a youth wing leader, by militants in Y K Pora in Kulgam last week.

The operations also hold significance as it comes just a day after State Election Commissioner K K Sharma announced the first ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory to be held in eight phases from November 28.

—IANS