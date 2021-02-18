Massive fire chars over six SSB barracks in Srinagar

Srinagar: Over half a dozen barracks of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire in the wee hours of Thursday here, officials said.

They said fire broke out in a barrack at around 0300 hrs at Tatto Ground, Batmaloo in the summer capital, Srinagar. Fire spread to adjoining barracks before the leaping flames could be brought under control.

Over half a dozen barracks were damaged in the devastating fire, they said, adding that there was no report of any injury or loss of life. Locals said some explosions were heard from the area.

According to Fire and Emergency (F&E) headquarter, Batmaloo, fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the message was received.

Fire was later brought under control, they said, adding the cause of fire was being ascertained.

—UNI