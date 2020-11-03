Top
Massive CASO launch in Anantnag

 The Hawk |  3 Nov 2020 8:59 AM GMT

Anantnag: Security forces on Tuesday launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in this south Kashmir district, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO in several villages in Verinag, Anantnag, early this morning.

They said hilly, residential areas and orchards were sealed and a massive searches have been launched.

However, so far no contact was established with the militants, they said, adding all roads leading to these areas have been closed for any traffic and pedestrian movement.

The operation was going on when the reports last came in, they added.

—UNI

Updated : 3 Nov 2020 8:59 AM GMT
