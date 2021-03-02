Top
Mainly dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh till weekend

 The Hawk |  2 March 2021 4:44 AM GMT

Mainly dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh till weekend
Srinagar: The Met Department said on Tuesday that mainly dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till the weekend.

"Mainly dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till March 6 and during this period the maximum temperatures are expected to rise further," a Department official said.

Srinagar recorded 1.6, Pahalgam minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures on Tuesday.

Leh town registered minus 9.0, Kargil minus 13.7 and Drass minus 19.4 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 10.3, Katra 11.5, Batote 6.6, Banihal 8.0 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperatures.

--IANS

Updated : 2 March 2021 4:44 AM GMT
