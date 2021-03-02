LG lays foundation for development projects, launch plantation drive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Giving a major push towards transforming Srinagar into more vibrant and modern City, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha inaugurated and laid foundation stones for scores of public utilities and developmental projects worth Rs 26.6 crore being carried out under prestigious Srinagar Smart City Project.

To upgrade the fire services apparatus of the Srinagar city, the LG inaugurated the strengthening of Fire safety and Emergency Response System costing Rs 6.5 crore including two new fire stations, three fire tenders of 7500 Ltr capacity each, 5 Response Vehicles, Training centre, upgradation of Fire and Emergency Headquarter, installation of 140 fire hydrants, 5 fire fighting boats for Dal lake and safety suits for 150 fire service personnel.

The occasion also witnessed the inauguration of Rs 4 crore worth project for LED Lighting system of three bridges - Abdullah bridge, Foot bridge and Budshah bridge on Jhelum river including illumination of bridges and bund, development of Pathways, Kiosks and painting of House Boats, an official spokesman said in a statement last night.

With a view to provide drinking water facilities at tourist places like parks, gardens and other public places, RO-UV system potable drinking Water Network of 50 water ATMs setup at different locations of the City costing Rs 2 crore was inaugurated by the LG. The project will also provide employment to 100 youth.

Meanwhile, Mr Sinha laid foundation of various City beautification projects worth Rs 10 crore which include beautification of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover, LED lighting at different places, parking space for 320 vehicles, 3D painting, One public park and 10 open gymnasia, besides greening and beautification of road medians.

The Lt Governor also laid foundation for Rs 4 crore worth Smart Vendor Hawker Zone project at Jehangir Chowk to provide space to 250 Vendors. The project will have Solar lighting system, multiple categories of Kiosks, Restaurant, Vending machines, Water ATMs and adequate parking space, thus decongesting the roads and enabling smooth traffic movement in the city.

Earlier, the Lt Governor launched a plantation drive for clean and green Srinagar City and planted saplings of Deodar at Bal van, Zabarwan Hills.

Large number of school students also participated in the program which was organized by J&K Forest Department.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor asked the youngsters, elders, NGOs and all sections of society to come forward and play their part in achieving this year's ambitious plantation target to enhance Srinagar's green cover.

Each contribution can go a long way for conservation and protection of environment, the Lt Governor added.

