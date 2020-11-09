JKPC moves SC for early hearing of pleas against Art 370 abrogation

Srinagar: The J&K People's Conference on Monday said it has filed a plea in the Supreme Court to seek early hearing of a batch of petitions against the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganise the erstwhile state.

The party said it has made out a very strong prima facie case and the issues raised are under consideration of a Constitution Bench of the apex court.

"J&K People's Conference moves SC, seeks early hearing of a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K," the party tweeted on its official handle.

The party statement said that notwithstanding the fact that a final hearing on these petitions against abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of the state Constitution, and notwithstanding the prevailing coronavirus pandemic conditions, sweeping changes were brought about by the Centre that impacted the rights of a large number of people, including dilution of the safeguards earlier available to the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These changes will have irreparable impact on the rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents, including creation of domicile rights and third-party rights in land ownership.

"The very purpose of the present proceedings will be severely undermined if the present petitions are not heard and disposed of urgently. Suffice it to say that sufferance of the J&K people continues without a full-fledged responsible government. In view of the foregoing, the present petition and the petitions tagged thereto ought to be heard and disposed of urgently as significant changes to the rights of the residents of the erstwhile state have already been brought about by the Centre," the statement added.

--IANS