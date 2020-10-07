J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of braveheart Altaf Hussain held

Srinagar: A wreath laying ceremony was held on Wednesday in Srinagar, where family members and colleagues remembered and paid tributes to constable Altaf Hussain of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Hussain was killed in action after terrorists fired upon a BJP leader in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday night.

He was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJP leader Ghulam Qadir, who was attacked by the terrorists in Kashmir's Ganderbal.

The BJP leader was unhurt, but Hussain was injured in the firing. He later succumbed to his injuries. During the attack, Hussain while protecting the BJP worker, had retaliated even as he was injured, and killed one unidentified terrorist on the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Police (J&K) Dilbagh Singh said, "Last evening terrorists targetted the BJP leader Ghulam Qadir at Nunner in Ganderbal.

"One of his PSO Altaf Hussain retaliated and killed one militant.

"Unfortunately, the brave cop lost his life while saving the protected person," the DGP said.

He said the slain terrorist killed in retaliation by Altaf Hussain was a close aide of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo. Naikoo was killed in an encounter by the security forces in May.

—IANS