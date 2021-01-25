J&K directs preparations for 6 lakh Amarnarh yatris this year

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam on Sunday chaired the 10th meeting of the High-Level Committee of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) to review the preparations being made for a safe and hassle-free Yatra 2021.

Reviewing in detail the facilities for safe, smooth, and secure movement of pilgrims, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Baltal and Chandanwari yatra tracks up to the cave shrine, he asked the administration to undertake preparations for an expected footfall of 6 lakh yatris this year.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam

To further ensure secure passage of pilgrims, directions were issued to appropriately widen walking tracks, install railings, and construct retaining walls with special focus on laying down pre-fabricated cement tiles on tracks from Baltal.

Subrahmanyam directed the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to closely monitor the arrangements being put in place in transit camps along the Yatra route, particularly at Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Baltal, and Chandanwari.

He further asked them to work out a plan for regulating passage of Yatris throughout the route from Lakhanpur to the shrine and back, giving due consideration to the local traffic and movement of Kashmir-bound load carriers/trucks, especially in the event of weather-induced blockade of the National Highway.

Arrangements related to scientific disposal of solid and liquid waste by Sonmarg and Pahalgam Development Authorities and the SASB were also discussed. The agencies were asked to install bio-toilets, waste specific garbage bins, mechanical segregators, auto-composter, and electromagnetic disintegrator at suitable locations on both yatra routes.

Arrangements with regard to registration and medical screening of ponies against Glander's disease, establishment of pony sheds and veterinary camps, and rollout of pre-paid system for hiring of pony services were also reviewed. (IANS)