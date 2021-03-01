Top
JeM terror associate arrested by security forces in J-K's Pulwama

 The Hawk |  1 March 2021 9:30 AM GMT

JeM terror associate arrested by security forces in J-Ks Pulwama
Awantipora: One terror associate Muzamil Qadir Bhat, who was in touch with terrorist commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammad, was arrested in a joint operation by security forces from Lorow Jagir Tral village in Pulwama on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During questioning, the forces seized incriminating material of Jaish-e-Mohammad and one hand grenade was recovered from him that he has kept concealed in the compound of his home.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in Police Station in Tral. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

