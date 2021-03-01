JeM associate held in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of JeM in Larow Jagir village in Tral area (of Pulwama), police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Bn CRPF launched a search operation there. During the search, a terrorist associate identified as Muzamil Qadir Bhat was arrested," a police spokesperson said.



Incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the arrested person. A hand grenade that Bhat had concealed in the compound of his house was also recovered, he said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate was in contact with terrorist commanders of JeM in Tral and across the country. All the recovered materials have been included in case records for further investigation," the spokesperson said.

—PTI