Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > J-K: Terrorists lob grenade towards police vehicle in Kupwara

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade towards police vehicle in Kupwara

 The Hawk |  5 March 2021 10:50 AM GMT

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade towards police vehicle in Kupwara
X

Kupwara: Terrorists on Friday morning hurled a grenade towards the Jammu and Kashmir Police vehicle near the Kupwara bus stand.

However, the grenade did not explode and nobody was injured.

The terrorists targetted the road opening party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police when they were checking the local vehicles.

The joint forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the terrorists.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated : 5 March 2021 10:50 AM GMT
Tags:    Terrorists Lob Grenade   police vehicle   Kupwara   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X