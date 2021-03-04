J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu.

Sinha received his first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.

L-G urged all the eligible people to come forward and get the vaccine dose.

"I have taken the vaccine today. It was a smooth process. I urge all the eligible people to come forward and get the vaccine dose. The vaccines are safe and I congratulate all the scientists for producing the vaccine," Sinha told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 1 kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot.

India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.

Several prominent political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the vaccines.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. (ANI)