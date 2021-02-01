Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): A large cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered during a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Gadyog in Khawas region of Rajouri.

"During the search operations, warlike stores have been recovered including one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, 94 rounds ammunition of AK-47," Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Apart from that, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, one Kenwood radio set and three radio set antennae were also recovered from the area. (ANI)