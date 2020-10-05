Gulmarg Gondola cable car, Bahu fort ropeway reopened

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday reopened the gondola cable car ropeway project in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg as well as the ropeway from Bahu fort to Mahamaya section in Jammu city.

The information and public relations department issued a statement on its official Twitter handle on Monday, saying, "Gulmarg gondola reopened for the public. All Covid SOPs and preventive measures are in place. Enjoy the ride to Kongdori".

Another official statement said, "Jammu ropeway Bahu to Mahamaya section open for public. All Covid SOPs and preventive measures in place."

Both the Gulmarg Gondola cable car ropeway project and the Bahu fort ropeway were closed after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Further, since there have been hardly any tourists in Kashmir after August 5, 2019 when the special status of J&K was abrogated, operating the multi-crore Gondola project to minimum capacity was not considered viable.

With the approaching winter, authorities are expecting ski lovers and adventure tourists to return to Gulmarg which has been the most sought after destination for tourists both in summer and winter months.

—IANS