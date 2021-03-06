Govt organises awareness camp for handloom weavers in Srinagar

Srinagar: An awareness camp was organised by the Handlooms Development Department Srinagar on Friday for weavers and artisans to inform them about various schemes.

The camp also aimed at providing information about various initiatives undertaken by the department for the betterment of the artisan community and to advise them how to avail benefits of these schemes.



The officers at the camp highlighted the details of the Artisan Credit Card Scheme, financial support schemes of National Handloom Organization of Development scheme (NHDP) for Cooperatives or Self-help groups, Block Level Clusters and marketing support for the representation of their crafts on e-platform.

Details on design renovation, packaging of Handloom products were shared by the officers at the camp as well.The representatives from banks and other government departments also attended the awareness camp to share their knowledge with the artisans.

Mushtaq Ahmad Assistant Director of Handicrafts department said, "This initiative by the government aims to make artisans aware of all schemes for the welfare of weavers and for the development of craft and handloom products."

"Officials of Khadhi village industries board, several bank cluster heads and Director of Rural self-employment training institute center were also at the camp to share their knowledge about schemes and initiatives for the welfare of the artisans. "

"Khadi village industries board said that they have made a Charkha that gives ten times normal production. Such information is beneficial to the weavers," he added.

Kumail Syed, the trainer of the program, said, "The awareness program has made the artisans aware of all schemes under the department."

"There are many weavers who are illiterate. They were told in the Kashmiri language how they could start a small establishment. They were told about a credit card scheme where pashmina weavers could avail a loan up to Rs 2 lakhs with just one registration at the department, free of any cost," he added.

Raquiya Jan an artisan said, " I got a lot of information at the camp. We were told about the procedure to avail benefits of many schemes run by the handloom department, and how to avail loans. We were also told about credit card schemes and mudra loans."

Rehana Bhat another artisan said, "More such programs should be conducted. Weavers do not know the benefit of these schemes. They know that they can get a loan with an artisan card but they have to be guided on what to do with the loan."

"The artisans get marketing linkages and stalls for exhibition with the department's support," she added. (ANI)