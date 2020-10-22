Good news for J&K apples growers: Last season's procurement scheme extended

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the current season on the same terms and condition as last season.

The procurement of apples will be done by the Central procuring agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation ltd. (NAFED) through state designated agencies like the Directorate of Planning and Marketing, Department of Horticulture and Jammu & Kashmir Horticulture Processing and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC), directly from the apple farmers of J&K .

The payment will be made through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode into the bank accounts of the apple farmers. Twelve lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of apples can be procured under this scheme.

The government has also allowed NAFED to utilise government guarantees of Rs 2,500 crore for this operation. However, if there are any losses that are incurred in this operation, it will be shared between the Central government and the UT administration of J&K on 50:50 basis.

"The designated price committee of the last season will be continued for the fixation of price of various varieties and grades of apples for this season also. The UT administration of J&K shall ensure the provision of basic amenities in the designated mandis," said a government statement.

Smooth and continuous implementation of the procurement process will be monitored by the constituted monitoring committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary at the Central level and the constituted implementation and coordination committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary at the UT level.

The Centre believes that this announcement will provide an effective marketing platform to the apple growers and facilitate employment generation for the local people as well as ensure remunerative prices for apples, resulting in overall income enhancement of the apple growers in J&K.

—IANS







