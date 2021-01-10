Fog And Frost Affect Normal Life In J&K

Srinagar: Fog and frost on Sunday affected the pedestrian and vehicular movement in Jammu and Kashmir as the weather office said there would be improvement as the day advances.

"Yesterday's circulation still persists, but it will move away from J&K as the day advances", an official of the local meteorological (MeT) department said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31. Srinagar recorded minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday while it was minus 5.9 in Pahalgam and minus 7.8 in Gulmarg.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.3.

Jammu city had 9.5, Katra 7.6, Batote 2.6, Bannihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the night's lowest temperatures. —IANS