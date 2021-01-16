Five militant associates held for posting threat posters in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Five alleged militant associates were arrested for pasting threat posters in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Threat posters of a militant outfit were found pasted in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a police party raided multiple places and rounded up several suspects, he said.

"During the questioning of the suspects and collection of other evidence, five terror associates were found to be involved in the pasting of the said threat posters in Seer and Batagund areas and were accordingly arrested," the spokesman said.

He identified them as Jehangir Ahmad Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and Qaisar Ahmad Dar -- all residents of the Gulshanpora area of Tral.

A laptop and a printer used for the preparation and printing of the threat posters have been seized from their possession, the spokesman said, adding, further investigation into the matter is in progress. —PTI