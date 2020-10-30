Farooq stopped from offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah was allegedly stopped from offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine, which houses the holy relics of Prophet Mohammad, in the city.

Condemning the 'act' of the administration, NC spokesperson said that this is infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.He said the administration since early on Friday morning blocked the Gupkar residence of Dr Abdullah and stopped him from going to Hazratbal shrine. "The NC president was to offer Friday prayer in the shrine," he said.

"NC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi," he added.

—UNI