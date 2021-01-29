Extremism in NE heading to its end, J-K has accepted development policy: President Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the efforts of the Central government in bringing positive changes in the Northeast, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas.

President Kovind, in his address to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, said that extremism in the Northeast is heading towards its end, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the development policy of the Central government. He also said that area under Naxal-affected is reducing.

"Extremism in Northeast is heading towards its end, the incidents of violence are declining. The youth that had gone astray is returning to the mainstream of development and nation-building. The rehabilitation of Bru refugees is being carried out peacefully. The historic Bodo peace agreement was also signed and successfully implemented. Bodoland Territorial Council election took place successfully after the agreement," he said.

President lauded the government for the successful completion of Zilla Parishad elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have also supported my government's development policy. Only a few weeks ago, for the first time since independence, the Zilla Parishad elections in Jammu and Kashmir have concluded successfully. The participation of a large number of voters has shown that Jammu and Kashmir has moved rapidly towards a new democratic future. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been empowered by getting new rights," he added.

He said that after the formation of Union Territory, the process of election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has been successfully completed a few months ago. "Now the people of Ladakh themselves are making decisions related to the development of their state more quickly," he added.

The President further said that due to efforts of the Central government, "there has been a big reduction in incidents of Naxal violence and the area of Naxalite affected area has been narrowing."

The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)