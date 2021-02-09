Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Eleven injured as vehicle rolls down into gorge in J-Ks Rajouri

Eleven injured as vehicle rolls down into gorge in J-K''s Rajouri

 The Hawk |  9 Feb 2021 11:18 AM GMT

Eleven injured as vehicle rolls down into gorge in J-Ks Rajouri
X

Jammu: Eleven people sustained injuries, two of whom are in critical state, when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir''s Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

They said the vehicle was coming to Rajouri from the Khawas area, and the accident took place near Latti.

All the injured were evacuated by locals and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The officials said two of them had sustained serious injuries and were referred to GMC hospital in Rajouri. —PTI

Updated : 9 Feb 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Tags:    Jammu and Kashmir   Rajouri   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X