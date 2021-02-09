Top
 The Hawk |  9 Feb 2021 7:46 AM GMT

Day & night temperatures improve in J&K-Ladakh
Srinagar: After 42 days, the maximum temperature rose to 11.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city a day ago, there was also remarkable improvement in minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Tuesday was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

"This has brought relief in both day and night temperatures in Srinagar as the minimum temperatures at all other places in J&K and Ladakh also showed remarkable improvement," an official of the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam had minus 2.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Improvement in minimum temperatures was also noticed in Ladakh, where Leh town recorded minus 8.3, Kargil minus 13.2 and Drass minus 9.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 10.7, Katra 10.2, Batote 6.1, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3.5 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

