Darbar Move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 30, reopen in Jammu on Nov 9

Srinagar: As part of bi-annual Darbar Move, the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 30 and reopen in the winter capital Jammu on November 9.

Darbar Move is the bi-annual shift of the secretariat and all other government offices of Jammu and Kashmir from one capital city to another. From May to October, governmental offices are housed in the state's summer capital, Srinagar, and the other six months in its winter capital, Jammu.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, the Government offices observing five days week shall close at Srinagar on October 30 after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close at Srinagar on 31 October 2020 after the office hours and reopen at Jammu on November 9. All the departments shall ensure that records are packed in boxes after working hours on last working day in Srinagar.

It has been ordered that the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33 per cent of the strength of staff in that particular office or with 10 officials whichever is minimum.

All Departments have been asked to send their advance parties on 23 October consisting of one Gazetted Officer and four to five Non-Gazetted Employees who will receive the records at Jammu.

Health and Medical Education Department shall make arrangements for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test of all the employees of Civil Secretariat Srinagar who are shifting to Jammu in connection with the Annual Darbar Move (Winter Season). Any employee testing positive in the Rapid Antigen Test shall resume duties at Jammu only after testing negative.

—IANS