Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Friday, official sources said.

They said a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel skidded off the road at Nassu in Bandipora today. Three CRPF personnel were injured, they said adding the injured were shifted to hospital where one of them was declared brought dead.

Further details are awaited, they added.

—UNI