Couple booked for grabbing prime land in Jammu

Jammu: A couple was booked on Thursday for allegedly illegally grabbing prime land in Jammu by forging a revenue document, officials said.

The Crime branch of Jammu police registered a criminal case against Gulam Rasool of Channi Rama, his wife Rozia Begum and the revenue officials concerned for cheating and fraud.

A written complaint was lodged by Jamait Ali, the brother of Rasool.

It alleged that the accused prepared fake documents containing forged signatures with the connivance of some revenue officials for occupying three kanals of land, they added.

The complainant is a co-sharer of the said property here, they added.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and the allegations were prima facie established as per revenue records of the years 1977 and 1990, they added.

