Civilian, militant killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: A civilian injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in militant attack just ahead of an encounter between ultras and security forces succumbed in hospital on Friday, just as one of the terrorists was also killed in the ongoing encounter.

Police said Abid Mir, 22, was injured in the Lalpora area of Pampore town on Thursday when militants fired at the search party of the security forces. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries later.

The operation against hiding militants in the Lalpora area continued. "One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Pampore encounter. Operation is going on," police said.

Reportedly, two to three militants were hiding in a house that has been surrounded by the security forces. The forces have made repeated announcements asking the holed up militants to surrender.

The encounter started on Thursday night after a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the area by the security forces.

Additional police parties have reached the spot and searches were underway for the remaining militants.

—IANS