Centre desecrated Constitution by abrogating spl status of J&K: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Alleging that the BJP-led central government desecrated the Constitution of India by abrogating special status of J&K, former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Parliament had no right to do it.

Ms Mehbooba further said she has no interest in contesting elections as the constitution she believed in has been desecrated.

The PDP president said that the 'centre is mistaken if it thinks we will stop our struggle for the restoration of Article 370'. "The centre desecrated the Constitution of India by abrogating the special status of J&K. BJP misused Parliament … the Parliament had no right to do it," Ms Mehbooba said during her first press conference here on Friday after being released 10 days ago from 14-month-long detention.



Ms Mehbooba said her struggle will not stop at restoration of special status of J&K, but will go beyond that. "It will for the resolution of Kashmir problem," she added.

"We don't want violence. They have disrupted everything in the valley and are making decisions for Kashmiris which are against the will of people. They don't want the people of Jammu Kashmir, they just want the territory. We acceded to democratic secular India and are uncomfortable with today's India," Ms Mehbooba said.

Answering a question whether she would hold the Indian flag, Ms Mehbooba said, "My flag is here (referring to the flag of erstwhile state of J&K placed on a table). As long as our flag is not returned, we will not hold any other flag. When we will get this flag back we will hold the other flag."



The question asked was in reference to her comment made before August 5, 2019, that 'if the special status of J&K will be abrogated there would be no one left in the erstwhile state to hold the flag of India'.



Ms Mehbooba said as long as PDP remained in alliance with the BJP in J&K, it prevented the saffron party from abrogating the special status. "PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Syed had captured a ghost inside a bottle which later came out…" she said.

"BJP had issued which me as I released 12,000 stone pelters. As I used to return the bodies of slain militants to their families… so there was a rift and the government fell. They later took revenge from all the Kashmiris and desecrated the Constitution of India to fulfill their manifesto," she said.

Expressing regret over forging an alliance with BJP, Ms Mehbooba said the PDP had put its faith in a Prime Minister whose government misused the bruit majority in Parliament.

Urging people to support the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the PDP president said she is seeking support to face the challenge and bring back which was stolen from J&K. "I have been a street fighter. I personally have no interest in contesting elections. The party workers will sit and decide whether PDP wants to contest election… similarly Peoples Alliance will decide separately, but as far as Mehbooba Mufti is concerned, I'm not interested in contesting elections as the constitution under which I used to fight polls has been desecrated," she said.

—UNI