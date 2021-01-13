Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > CDS Bipin Rawat meets J&K L-G Manoj Sinha in Jammu

CDS Bipin Rawat meets J&K L-G Manoj Sinha in Jammu

 The Hawk |  13 Jan 2021 6:21 AM GMT

CDS Bipin Rawat meets J&K L-G Manoj Sinha in Jammu
X

Jammu: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

He was accompanied by Army Commander of Northern Command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi.

Yesterday, Bipin Rawat and YK Joshi visited the Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

General Rawat's two-day visit to the Ladakh area comes as India and China are locked in a military conflict over aggression shown by the Chinese in April-May timeframe this year. (ANI)

Updated : 13 Jan 2021 6:21 AM GMT
Tags:    Bipin Rawat   Jammu   Kashmir   L G Manoj Sinha   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X