Army pays tribute to martyrs of 1999 terror attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: The army on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to soldiers killed in a terror attack inside the public relations office of 15 corps in J&K's Srinagar city.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence ministry spokesman said in a statement today, "In a poignant ceremony held at the public relations office in Badamibagh Cantonment area in Srinagar rich tributes were paid to late major P. Purushottam and five brave soldiers including subedar Brahm Dass, havaldar P.K. Maharana, sepoy Choudhary Ramji Bhai, sepoy M.D. Razaul Haque and sepoy C. Radhakrishnan who were killed in action this day in 1999.

"Late Major Purushottam who was posted as PRO (defence) along with five of his comrades fought the terrorists who had launched a 'Fidayeen' attack on his office in the evening of November 3, 1999.

"Having been engaged in a hand to hand fight with the terrorists, he and his colleagues made the supreme sacrifice of their lives while trying to save mediapersons.

"Wreaths were laid by Colonel Rajesh Kalia PRO (defence) on behalf of the ADG (M&C) and all ranks of the unit at the memorial in PRO office Srinagar".

—IANS