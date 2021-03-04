Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Army jawans body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar

Army jawan's body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 8:18 AM GMT

Army jawans body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar
X

Srinagar: An Army jawan was found dead here on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun''s loop.

Kumar hailed from Haryana''s Bhiwani, the officials said, adding that the reason behind his taking the extreme step was not immediately known.

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Army jawan shot himself dead in Rajouri district and an Army officer of the rank of a lieutenant colonel committed suicide at an Army depot in the Khonmoh area here. —PTI

Updated : 4 March 2021 8:18 AM GMT
Tags:    Army jawan body found   hanging   sentry post   Srinagar   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X