Active Covid cases in J&K drop to 668

 The Hawk |  2 Feb 2021 9:46 PM GMT

Jammu: Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as 83 patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery while 44 new cases came to light in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 83 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, while 44 new cases, including 12 from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir division, were reported in the past 24 hours.

So far, 1,24,594 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 121,988 have recovered. A total of 1,938 people have succumbed to the virus, including two persons on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in J&K presently stands at 668, 136 in from Jammu division and 532 in Kashmir division.

—IANS


Updated : 2 Feb 2021 9:46 PM GMT
